WCSD middle and high school students return to the classroom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Middle and high school students in the Washoe County School District are returning to the hybrid learning model and in-person learning after being in full distanced learning the weeks leading up to winter break.

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees voted to move middle and high school students to virtual learning from the beginning of December until January 19th. This decision came after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Penny King, a 7th grader at O’Brien Middle School, said she is beyond excited to be back in the classroom, even if it is only a few days a week.

“I enjoy being able to communicate and to be able to see people, and when someone is behind a screen, I tend not to focus all the time. Also, it just hurts my eyes to look at a screen all day,” King said.

She explained it seems there is a higher probability of there being challenges while in full distanced learning, so she hopes being physically in the classroom a few days a week will take off some of that pressure.

“I learn a lot better being able to learn one on one. You’re doing the lessons with the teacher rather than facing a screen so you’re not locked in your room or zig-zagging all over Reno and having to do everything. And then having wifi issues if you’re going through a rough patch. There are just so many more bad outcomes that can happen,” King said.

Her mother, Jennifer Cole King, explained she runs a small business, and trying to juggle it all became a challenge. She said she thinks just as positively about her daughter going back to the classroom as she does.

“The option of having her be home alone all day was not an option for us and so we just made the choice that she was going to have to do what we did and come along with us for the ride and still do school,” Cole King said.

She said it was challenging to run everyday errands, work, and make sure her daughter was making it to all of the Zoom meetings.

“We’re struggling, all of us with small businesses. We’re struggling to keep our businesses open so I have been yanking her off of her zoom, in the car she’s been on the hotspot trying to log in as I’m driving and zig-zagging and trying to keep life going on,” Cole King said.

Even when the family is at home, Cole King said the technical difficulties don’t go away and it can bring struggles of their own.

“Running our own business, when we do Zooms and events at home, sometimes it affects the wifi and not everyone is able to get online,” Cole King said.

Both mother and daughter agreed they are excited to be back to in-person learning and think she does a lot better when she’s physically in the classroom.

“I know she gets so much more out of it. The human interaction of friendships, I think all these kids are just so depressed at this point and they need the friendship interaction,” Cole King said.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.