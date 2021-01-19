Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Very windy conditions can be expected overnight through Tuesday in the Sierra, with possible damage above Lake Tahoe-level. Valleys will be windy at times, as a sharp cold front drops through the region. Quieter, chilly weather is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, with stormy weather likely for the end of the week. Several storms are lining up, starting on Friday. Stay tuned! -Jeff

