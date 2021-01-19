Advertisement

Truckee Meadows Trails Challenge

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is challenging you to get outside in the fresh air and...
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is challenging you to get outside in the fresh air and hike with others on a guided tour once a month in the Reno area.(Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is another opportunity to make some new hiking friends.

You’re invited to register to join a group on a guided hiking tour once a month in the Truckee Meadows.

Click here to register and to learn more about the hikes.

A guide will lead the way and teach you all about the local ecosystem.

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is organizing the hikes and is calling them the Truckee Meadows Trails Challenge.

“We try to create themes for our hikes. The first one will be on January 23rd and it will be at our proposed nature study area that is supposed to be winter in the wetlands,” said Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Program Coordinator, Bridget Mulkenrin.

The cost for one year is $40 for adults and $10 for kids 12-years-old and younger. Washoe County and Washoe County School District employees will get a discount.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Benjamin Rogers
California man held on $5M bail after cache of weapons found
Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
3 killed, 1 hurt in western Utah rollover accident
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Sledders occasionally fly off the edge of the hill and into the middle of Mount Rose Highway
Staying safe on the sledding hill

Latest News

MLK National Day of Service at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Helping northern Nevada’s hungry on MLK National Day of Service
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak releases Executive Budget, plan to revitalize state economy
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Dozens of cars lined up to take place in the annual MLK Day caravan. The MLK, Jr. Highway in...
MLK Day caravan continues as locals line up to drive Reno’s highway named after icon