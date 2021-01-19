RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is another opportunity to make some new hiking friends.

You’re invited to register to join a group on a guided hiking tour once a month in the Truckee Meadows.

Click here to register and to learn more about the hikes.

A guide will lead the way and teach you all about the local ecosystem.

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is organizing the hikes and is calling them the Truckee Meadows Trails Challenge.

“We try to create themes for our hikes. The first one will be on January 23rd and it will be at our proposed nature study area that is supposed to be winter in the wetlands,” said Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Program Coordinator, Bridget Mulkenrin.

The cost for one year is $40 for adults and $10 for kids 12-years-old and younger. Washoe County and Washoe County School District employees will get a discount.

