RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

April Berna, 39, was last seen on the 1200 block of Sullivan Lane on January 9. Berna is about 5′2″ tall and 120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen her call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

