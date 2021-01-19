Man arrested for possession of child porn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Detectives with the Sparks Police Department arrested a man who they say admitted to contacting underage girls online and asked them for nude photographs.

Police received two tips that 24-year-old Carlos Cruz was trying to contact underage girls on an online chat site.

The Sparks Police Department, with the assistance of the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce worked the investigation. A search warrant was obtained and detectives found child exploitation materials on Cruz’s electronic devices.

He faces charges of Possessing Visual Pornography of Person under age 16 (first offense), and Use of Internet to Control Visual Presentation Depicting Sexual Conduct of person under age 16 (first offense).

