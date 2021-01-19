Advertisement

Investigators determine high voltage arc flash caused Pinehaven Fire in November

Taken from the Skyline/Gibraltar intersection
Taken from the Skyline/Gibraltar intersection(Damian Adamowicz)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire investigators on Tuesday revealed the cause of the Pinehaven Fire which burned 512 acres and destroyed five homes in November 2020.

The City of Reno held a news conference and briefing Tuesday on the investigation into the November 17 fire.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire appeared to be a high voltage arc flash which is electricity between power lines. That arc ignited fuels below, with high winds contributing to the rate of spread, investigators said.

Investigators used video surveillance, fire patterns, and witness statements to determine the cause.

The Reno Fire Department said they don’t know what caused the arc flash, but said there is no evidence of negligence, including no signs of maintenance issues with power lines.

