Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hiring for multiple positions amid pandemic

Employees will work in thrift stores and drop-off locations
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:11 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is looking to hire a handful of people to work in its thrift stores and help open donation drop-off locations.

According to CEO Marie Baxter more people are visiting thrift stores to look for good deals or because their finances have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We have seen an uptick in customers and uptick in donations, we just need more staff so we can get through all the great things, so that we can sell them and benefit our programs.”

She said current employees are taking on additional shifts and their efforts go a long way. All of the profits from the thrift stores goes back into the community. Baxter said, “We cannot do the work that we do, statewide, if we do not have the revenue from our thrift stores.”

The charity has seen a big increase in people using its services such as the food pantry and rental assistance programs.

“One hundred percent of the profits from our thrift stores, fund our food pantry, St. Vincent’s Dining Room, our emergency programming, crossroads residential program, our immigration services, its pervasive, it’s really critical funding.”

“So we need people to come and join our team, it will be a fantastic way to give back and earn some cash,” said Baxter.

You can apply in-person at the thrift stores on Glendale and 4th street.

