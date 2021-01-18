Reno ice rink opening to the public

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Greater Reno Community Ice Skating Association (GRCISA) announced Monday that the first phase of The Jennifer M. O’Neal Community Ice Arena, Reno Ice, is complete.

The NHL regulation ice skating facility will offer year-round recreation, including skating lessons for all ages, power skating, figure skating, broom ball, ice hockey, sled hockey and curling, as well as group events and parties. The facility, located at 15500 Wedge Parkway, will open Monday, January 18 for scheduled groups and will begin offering sessions open to the public on Friday, January 22.

Due to safety protocols and capacity limits related to COVID-19, all guests will be required to register on the website ahead of their visit. For more information you can visit the Reno Ice website. According to GRCISA officials, a grand opening event will be planned once capacity restrictions are lifted and gatherings can occur safely.

Construction of Reno Ice began in April of 2020. The facility features state of the art technology, including an ice plant that helps recycle heat and reuses it to heat the floor. The ice plant was acquired from Nova Scotia, the rink from Germany, the piping from Poland, and boards from Finland.

The cost associated with Phase I construction was approximately $9.5 million and will utilize over 3.83 acres of the 6-acre lease held by GRCISA in the South Valleys Regional Sports Complex. The first phase included the parking lot and landscaping, as well as a 47,063 square foot building which will house the lobby area, locker rooms, a rental and pro shop, mechanical and Zamboni room, and the rink itself.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.