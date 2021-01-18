More Nevada National Guard soldiers headed to D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - Hundreds of National Guard troops stationed in our nation’s capital ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration are coming from Nevada.

Two specialized units of about 30 members were set to go to Washington, D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. But after that incident, a request was made for 200 additional soldiers from Nevada.

They arrived late last week and are currently on standby near the U.S. Capitol.

Up to 25,000 National Guard troops will be stationed across the city. Security checkpoints and non-scalable fencing have already been put in place.

Earlier Monday, the inauguration rehearsal was evacuated over a security alert. It turned out to be a fire in a homeless encampment that sent a plume of smoke into the air. Officials said they don’t believe there was any threat to the public.

