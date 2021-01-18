Nevada gets second series sweep of season with wins over Fresno State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grant Sherfield scored 27 points, making it six 20-point games in a row, and Nevada beat Fresno State 79-65. Sherfield hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added eight assists. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, for Nevada. Tre Coleman added 11 points. Orlando Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Deon Stroud added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hill had 13 points.

