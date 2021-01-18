Advertisement

Nevada gets second series sweep of season with wins over Fresno State

Warren Washington goes up and finishes the lob from Grant Sherfield as the Wolf Pack beats the...
Warren Washington goes up and finishes the lob from Grant Sherfield as the Wolf Pack beats the Bulldogs 79-65(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grant Sherfield scored 27 points, making it six 20-point games in a row, and Nevada beat Fresno State 79-65. Sherfield hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added eight assists. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, for Nevada. Tre Coleman added 11 points. Orlando Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Deon Stroud added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hill had 13 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
COVID-19 Vaccination Information by County
Sledders occasionally fly off the edge of the hill and into the middle of Mount Rose Highway
Staying safe on the sledding hill
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
About 1,800 Washoe County seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine from health district
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 356 recoveries
Ian Benjamin Rogers
California man held on $5M bail after cache of weapons found
COVID-19 graphic.
Nevada reports 1,483 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths