More than 2,300 WCSD employees offered COVID-19 vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another set of Washoe County School District (WCSD) employees will get their COVID-19 vaccines Monday. According to Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill the vaccine has been offered to more than 2,300 employees.

The second half of the Tier 2 Group A will get their vaccines Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Livestock Events Center. Dr. McNeill said many Tier 1 employees and the first half of Tier 2 Group A already received the vaccine. Those groups include nurses, police officers, and people who work closely with vulnerable populations.

According to the district, plans are in place to start its own vaccination clinics on school campuses for employees. Dr. McNeill said it will help speed up the process and alleviate the burden on the Livestock Events Center.

“The health district will be providing vaccines, training Student Health and Human Services employees, as well as hundreds of community health volunteers.”

Having the vaccine available is one step closer to normalcy. “I think overwhelmingly I think everyone wants us to return, but we have to do it safely.” She continued, “And the supports are in place, the vaccines are a huge part of that effort. I can’t stress enough this depends on the availability of those vaccines.”

The district’s first vaccination clinic will be on Saturday at North Valleys High School. Dr. McNeill said the district will offer more sites and times in the near future.

Meanwhile, secondary students will return to the hybrid schedule Tuesday, January 19th.

“I know our students are anxious to get back into the building. Our teachers and counselors are excited to have them back. We know there will be continued challenges with the hybrid model and we’ll continue to work to get those systems worked out.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.