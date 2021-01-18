Advertisement

More than 2,300 WCSD employees offered COVID-19 vaccine

Secondary students will return to the hybrid schedule Tuesday, January 19th
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another set of Washoe County School District (WCSD) employees will get their COVID-19 vaccines Monday. According to Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill the vaccine has been offered to more than 2,300 employees.

The second half of the Tier 2 Group A will get their vaccines Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Livestock Events Center. Dr. McNeill said many Tier 1 employees and the first half of Tier 2 Group A already received the vaccine. Those groups include nurses, police officers, and people who work closely with vulnerable populations.

According to the district, plans are in place to start its own vaccination clinics on school campuses for employees. Dr. McNeill said it will help speed up the process and alleviate the burden on the Livestock Events Center.

“The health district will be providing vaccines, training Student Health and Human Services employees, as well as hundreds of community health volunteers.”

Having the vaccine available is one step closer to normalcy. “I think overwhelmingly I think everyone wants us to return, but we have to do it safely.” She continued, “And the supports are in place, the vaccines are a huge part of that effort. I can’t stress enough this depends on the availability of those vaccines.”

The district’s first vaccination clinic will be on Saturday at North Valleys High School. Dr. McNeill said the district will offer more sites and times in the near future.

Meanwhile, secondary students will return to the hybrid schedule Tuesday, January 19th.

“I know our students are anxious to get back into the building. Our teachers and counselors are excited to have them back. We know there will be continued challenges with the hybrid model and we’ll continue to work to get those systems worked out.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Ian Benjamin Rogers
California man held on $5M bail after cache of weapons found
3 killed, 1 hurt in western Utah rollover accident
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Sledders occasionally fly off the edge of the hill and into the middle of Mount Rose Highway
Staying safe on the sledding hill

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
The CDC reports at least 88 cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant, first identified...
US death toll from COVID-19 could reach 500,000 by mid-February
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
The widower says he’s going to do what he can to make sure all three girls grow up knowing...
Calif. father raising 3 young daughters on his own after wife dies from COVID-19