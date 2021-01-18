Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jan. 17, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A high of 50 degrees this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Low pressure drops south and strong northeast winds will impact the Sierra, including the Tahoe Basin as well as portions of northeast California. Wind gusts through these areas are likely to reach 45-60 mph, with over 100 mph for the Sierra crest. For other areas, it will be breezy, but wind gusts are likely to remain around 35 mph or less. Keep a look out for the potential of blowing dust, downed power lines and broken tree limbs. A colder and wetter pattern might be possible next weekend.

8 Day Forecast starting January 17th
