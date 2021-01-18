Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to release proposed budget ahead of State of the State address

In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19 response during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Nevada(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool,)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak plans to release a summary of his Executive Budget for the next biennium Monday evening, ahead of the State of the State address on Tuesday.

The address will be pre-recorded and aired virtually at 6 p.m. on January 19, 2021 on the Governor’s YouTube page.

According to the governor’s office, the governor will submit the proposed recommended budget to the Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau for transmittal to legislative members on January 18.

The State of the State address will be preceded by a pre-program, which will also air on the Governor’s YouTube page. The pre-program will include the traditional elements including an invocation, presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Benjamin Rogers
California man held on $5M bail after cache of weapons found
Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
3 killed, 1 hurt in western Utah rollover accident
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Sledders occasionally fly off the edge of the hill and into the middle of Mount Rose Highway
Staying safe on the sledding hill

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, March 18, 2020, one of the normally bustling...
Disneyland ending annual pass program with parks closed
Casale's Halfway Club
Daughter of Tony Stempeck steps up to the plate to run Casale’s Halfway Club
More WCSD employees will get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, January 18.
More than 2,300 WCSD employees offered COVID-19 vaccine
Nevada gets second series sweep of season with wins over Fresno State
Nevada gets second series sweep of season with wins over Fresno State