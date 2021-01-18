Gov. Sisolak to release proposed budget ahead of State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak plans to release a summary of his Executive Budget for the next biennium Monday evening, ahead of the State of the State address on Tuesday.

Tonight, I will be releasing a summary of my Executive Budget for the next biennium. This budget reflects the reality we are currently in -- where we are now. Tomorrow's State of the State address represents where Nevada is going. #ResilientNV #NVSOTS — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 18, 2021

The address will be pre-recorded and aired virtually at 6 p.m. on January 19, 2021 on the Governor’s YouTube page.

According to the governor’s office, the governor will submit the proposed recommended budget to the Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau for transmittal to legislative members on January 18.

The State of the State address will be preceded by a pre-program, which will also air on the Governor’s YouTube page. The pre-program will include the traditional elements including an invocation, presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

