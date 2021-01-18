Disneyland ending annual pass program with parks closed

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Looking to buy an annual pass at Disneyland Resort? You’re out of luck. The California theme park resort said last week that it’s ending its passholder program.

Disneyland Resort in California made the announcement last week after it allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

California’s Disneyland Resort closed in March and has not reopened since because of the new coronavirus.

In Florida, Walt Disney World reopened in July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mandatory masks and social distancing.

