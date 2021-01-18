About 1,800 Washoe County seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine from health district

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - About 1,800 Washoe County residents age 70 and older will be given COVID-19 vaccines beginning this week from the Washoe County Health District.

Those who will receive the shots are being notified by telephone and email, Washoe County said. It asked if people know of a senior who signed up to get a vaccine that they ask them to check their email.

The people receiving the vaccine were chosen at random. About 400 of the 1,800 get assistance from the Washoe County Human Services Agency.

After people 70 and older have received their vaccines, Washoe County will move on to people 65 and older. The county said it does not know when that will happen.

“There is no timetable when the next round of COVID-19 vaccines for seniors will be available as it is determined by how much COVID-19 vaccine comes in on a given week,” the health district said in a statement.

Renown Health and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center are also giving out vaccines and seniors can register there.

More information: http://www.COVID19WashoeVaccine.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.