RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will dominate through this weekend, bringing mainly light winds, weak to moderate inversions, and mild temperatures. A cooling trend is on tap for next week with strong northeast winds looking probable for Monday into Tuesday. There is the potential for some rain heading into late next week.

8 Day Forecast starting January 17th (KOLO)

