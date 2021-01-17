Advertisement

Nevada reports 1,483 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(Edwards Air Force Base)
By Associted Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 1,483 new coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths amid a continuing COVID-19 surge.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, the latest numbers increased the totals to 261,573 cases and 3,779 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, Nevada officials reported a daily record high of 63 COVID-19 deaths along with 2,040 additional confirmed cases. The state’s previous high number of deaths reported on a single day was 62 on Thursday.

Statistics show 1,334 of the new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were in Clark County along with 14 of the 18 deaths. Nevada’s largest county has had 200,597 of the state’s cases and 2,866 of its deaths during the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
COVID-19 Vaccination Information by County
Connor Fogal, local artist with Cerebral Palsy
Reno artist living out his dreams, despite disability
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 549 recoveries

Latest News

Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart
The couple had many plans for 2021, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Their friends hope...
Friends advocate for COVID-19 vaccine after Indianapolis couple dies from virus
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 549 recoveries
Senior vaccinated for COVID
Seniors urged to sign up for vaccine