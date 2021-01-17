Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - At the state’s capital more than 25 protesters showed up for Saturday’s demonstration where they voiced their concerns about the transfer of power in our country.

Law enforcement and state officials have remained on high alert after being warned by the F.B.I. about potential violent demonstrations leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration. The scene in Carson City on Saturday remained peaceful, although some people did carry weapons. One participant who did not want to share his name said he was armed to help prevent any violence like what we saw last week at the United States Capitol.

“I’m out here more so to make sure, you know, I got a family I want to make sure that everyone goes back to their families as well regardless of the side of who you stand for,” a participant said.

Protesters said the destruction in Washington D.C that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th does not bring fear to them here locally.

Lee Elliott said the actions of Trump supporters who took part in the Capitol’s breach were awful and that does not define who they are. He claimed that their protests have always been peaceful.

“I honestly believe those people that did what they did were not Trumpers, and I honestly believe that in my heart and in my soul,” said Elliott.

Carson City deputies were on hand monitoring the protest, with cameras placed near the state’s capital and other administrative buildings for added security.

“I’m from Portland, Oregon and I’m very disappointed about that city and those are called peaceful protests but the protest at the capitol is called a terrorist attack.”

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that Biden’s inauguration rehearsal would be delayed to Monday due to potential activity on Sunday. Here locally participants are also claiming the demonstrations will continue on January 17th.

