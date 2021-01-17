Advertisement

Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration

Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration
Demonstrations held at state’s capital leading to the inauguration(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:01 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - At the state’s capital more than 25 protesters showed up for Saturday’s demonstration where they voiced their concerns about the transfer of power in our country.

Law enforcement and state officials have remained on high alert after being warned by the F.B.I. about potential violent demonstrations leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration. The scene in Carson City on Saturday remained peaceful, although some people did carry weapons. One participant who did not want to share his name said he was armed to help prevent any violence like what we saw last week at the United States Capitol.

“I’m out here more so to make sure, you know, I got a family I want to make sure that everyone goes back to their families as well regardless of the side of who you stand for,” a participant said.

Protesters said the destruction in Washington D.C that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th does not bring fear to them here locally.

Lee Elliott said the actions of Trump supporters who took part in the Capitol’s breach were awful and that does not define who they are. He claimed that their protests have always been peaceful.

“I honestly believe those people that did what they did were not Trumpers, and I honestly believe that in my heart and in my soul,” said Elliott.

Carson City deputies were on hand monitoring the protest, with cameras placed near the state’s capital and other administrative buildings for added security.

“I’m from Portland, Oregon and I’m very disappointed about that city and those are called peaceful protests but the protest at the capitol is called a terrorist attack.”

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that Biden’s inauguration rehearsal would be delayed to Monday due to potential activity on Sunday. Here locally participants are also claiming the demonstrations will continue on January 17th.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
Eduardo Rodriguez-Viurquiz
Drunk driver who killed one, injured another gets 20-50 years in prison
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
COVID-19 Vaccination Information by County
Connor Fogal, local artist with Cerebral Palsy
Reno artist living out his dreams, despite disability

Latest News

Staying safe on the sledding hill
Staying safe on the sledding hill
Sledders occasionally fly off the edge of the hill and into the middle of Mount Rose Highway
Staying safe on the sledding hill
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 549 recoveries
Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI