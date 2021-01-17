Advertisement

3 killed, 1 hurt in western Utah rollover accident

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (AP) - Authorities in Utah say three people were killed and a fourth person injured during a rollover accident on a gravel road near the Nevada border.

An off-duty Millard County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered the surviving victim on the side of the road following the Friday afternoon crash in a rural area about 33 miles north of U.S. 50.

When emergency responders arrived, a 42-year-old Nevada man and a 45-year-old Salt Lake City woman were found dead. The 67-year-old mother of the surviving victim was still alive when crews responded but later died.

Authorities say speed was likely a factor in the crash. The identities of the victims were not immediately released. 

