Veterans Hospital in Reno receives new van to transport patients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ceremony here at the Veterans Hospital in Reno was short and sweet. The 40th van donated in as many years; courtesy of the Disabled American Veterans.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to Veterans refusing to allow the men and women to maneuver their way through the system alone. In this case it’s as simple or difficult as getting from point A to B. That means from Hawthorne to Reno, and back.

“It means a lot to the passengers,” says Charlie Morris a volunteer driver. “I’ve got little old ladies with strokes who cannot do anything. I’ve got men who have had severe cancers. They can’t do anything. If it wasn’t for the van, they wouldn’t have a way to get downtown,” says Morris who works on the Hawthorne-Reno route.

Morris has been a volunteer driver for ten years now. The reason is very simple...it could one day be him needing the ride.

The vans are typically purchased to replace those which have more than 100,000 miles one them.

While there is a commitment by the DAV to raise the money and hand over the keys, volunteer services at the hospital says they are looking for more people to get behind the wheel.

“Interact with the patient so they feel comfortable,” says Frank Greenwood of the DAV volunteer drivers. “A lot of them are coming in,” Greenwood says of the patients. “They don’t know the tests results, they are a little wound up. They are a little tight. So, a lot of a volunteer driver’s job is to relax, have fun, it is all about living,” he says.

Donating a van to the hospital in Reno is practically second nature for the DAV. It does no good if there are no volunteers to drive them.

To find out how to be a volunteer driver with the Veterans Hospital here in Reno call 775-829-5660

