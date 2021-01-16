The Children’s Cabinet says community helped with holiday contributions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Th Children’s Cabinet reported this week it supported 2,127 people during the 2020 holidays through the support of the community.

“The donations provided by our generous community enabled The Children’s Cabinet to provide presents, gift cards, and meals to those in need during the holiday season,” Kim Young, executive director of The Children’s Cabinet, said in a statement. “These donations exceeded all expectations for the 2020 giving season. When we started our discussion and planning in September, we had no idea what to expect. We are grateful and very thankful for the support that allowed us to make the holidays brighter for so many children and families.”

