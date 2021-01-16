Seniors urged to sign up for vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First in line for the COVID vaccine have been front line essential workers, but that’s changing now. Up next: seniors.

So those of us of a certain age are finally moving to the head of the line, but it’s not as simple as just showing up and rolling up your sleeve. You need an appointment and, yes, there’s a waiting list. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up.

You can call the county health district, but if at all possible you should instead go to this website covid19washoe.com.

At the top of the page, you’ll see a signup button. Click on that and there’s a simple form. Name, age and contact information. . The hardest part will be waiting for a response.

“As we get more vaccine,” says Health District spokesman Scott Oxarart, noting the county never has more than a few days notice how many doses they receive each week, “we will randomly select people from that list and inform them that they can get their vaccine and we’ll send them a scheduling link to get that done.”

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call 775 328-2427, but the phone lines are jammed. You might be on hold for a while.

If you live in another county you should go to the state’s website NVCOVIDFighter.org. You’ll find what you need to know in each county there.

Only those 70 and older are eligible at the moment, but those at least 65 are urged to sign up.

The time will come when you can get these shots at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Right now it’s just the county and Renown and St.Mary’s.

St. Mary’s expects to vaccinate 600 tomorrow. That list is full up. There will be more and a spokesperson encourages seniors to sign up through the county website.

Renown vaccinated a thousand recently. Everyone signed up through a My Chart account. Those wanting this option should sign up there, but also with the county.

However you sign up, you’re going to need some patience. There are a lot of us seniors in Washoe County.

“Seniors, 65 and up, there are about 75,000 individuals in Washoe County,” says Oxarart, “and we have about 2,500 vaccines as of this morning.”

