Sacramento County deputy wounded, suspect dead in shootout

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout in Northern California.

A department spokeswoman says the 47-year-old deputy was shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Carmichael.

A fellow deputy took him to the hospital, where he remains Saturday. His condition has not been released.

A suspect died at the scene and a second was taken into custody. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shootout.

