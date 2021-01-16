Advertisement

Sacramento County deputy wounded, suspect dead in shootout

Authorities man a roadblock near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was shot...
Authorities man a roadblock near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect was shot and killed in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, Calif., Friday Jan. 15, 2021. The deputy was taken to an area hospital, his condition is unknown. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout in Northern California.

A department spokeswoman says the 47-year-old deputy was shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Carmichael.

A fellow deputy took him to the hospital, where he remains Saturday. His condition has not been released.

A suspect died at the scene and a second was taken into custody. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shootout.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

