One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead following a fatal crash early Saturday just north of the Sparks Marina.

Michael James Perry, 32, of Sparks was booked into the Washoe County jail on a variety of charges, including not staying to help people who were injured in a crash and felony driving under the influence.

The Sparks Police Department aid Perry was driving north on Howard Drive at high speed about 12:21 a.m. when he approached El Camino Real Drive. Perry failed to stay in the driving lane and drifted into two parked vehicles on the side of the road. Police said Perry then ran from the scene.

First responders arrived to find a male unresponsive in one vehicle and a female injured in the other vehicle. Live-saving efforts did not revive the male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police later found Perry and booked him. Police said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation continues.

Howard Drive was closed for about five hours.

