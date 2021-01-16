Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning for armed protest in the silver states capital has led to action being taken by Governor Steve Sisolak. He has requested 60 additional guardsmen to be on standby.

After recent alerts from the F.B.I. stating that this week and running at least through inauguration day, protests are being planned in all 50 states. Emerson Marcus, Nevada National Guard spokesperson said these guardsmen are trained and certified for these events.

“This is what we do,” said Marcus. “One of our dual missions is to support the Federal Government overseas with deployments, but part of that dual mission is also to support the homeland.”

The National Guard does not make the call to deploy, members serve as a support function. At the federal level, such as the riots that occurred at the United States Capitol, the call is up to the president. At the state level, that decision is up to the governor

“Regardless of what the protest is or what the civil unrest is the guard is always there and always ready to support,” Marcus explained.

Taking a look at the National Guard’s deployment last year. On June 2nd, there was a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Thousands of members were deployed as many riots occurred previous to this peaceful protest. This year, on January 6th reports, state that rioters were already inside the capitol before the guard was activated.

“The Nevada National Guard as members of our country, demographics, religions, race, all coming together for one purpose and that is the service for our state and country,” stated Marcus.

What will occur leading up to the Biden-Harris administration taking office is still unknown, but the Nevada National Guard says northern Nevada’s safety remains the top priority.

