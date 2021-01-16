Advertisement

Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital

By Abel Garcia
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:07 AM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning for armed protest in the silver states capital has led to action being taken by Governor Steve Sisolak. He has requested 60 additional guardsmen to be on standby.

After recent alerts from the F.B.I. stating that this week and running at least through inauguration day, protests are being planned in all 50 states. Emerson Marcus, Nevada National Guard spokesperson said these guardsmen are trained and certified for these events.

“This is what we do,” said Marcus. “One of our dual missions is to support the Federal Government overseas with deployments, but part of that dual mission is also to support the homeland.”

The National Guard does not make the call to deploy, members serve as a support function. At the federal level, such as the riots that occurred at the United States Capitol, the call is up to the president. At the state level, that decision is up to the governor

“Regardless of what the protest is or what the civil unrest is the guard is always there and always ready to support,” Marcus explained.

Taking a look at the National Guard’s deployment last year. On June 2nd, there was a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Thousands of members were deployed as many riots occurred previous to this peaceful protest. This year, on January 6th reports, state that rioters were already inside the capitol before the guard was activated.

“The Nevada National Guard as members of our country, demographics, religions, race, all coming together for one purpose and that is the service for our state and country,” stated Marcus.

What will occur leading up to the Biden-Harris administration taking office is still unknown, but the Nevada National Guard says northern Nevada’s safety remains the top priority.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed through the east doors of the Carson City Sportsman's Warehouse.
Driver crashes through Sportsman’s Warehouse in Carson City; five injured
City of Reno responds to allegations of COVID-19 vaccine “line jumping”
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Eduardo Rodriguez-Viurquiz
Drunk driver who killed one, injured another gets 20-50 years in prison
USPS
Carson City post offices take safety precautions ahead of possible ‘civil event’

Latest News

Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Vaccine rollout still slow
President-elect Joe Biden outlined his plan for production and distribution of the COVID-19...
Biden fills out State Department team with Obama veterans
Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
No winner of Mega Millions $750M; Powerball drawing Saturday
This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender...
Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan