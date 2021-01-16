Drunk driver who killed one, injured another gets 20-50 years in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drunk driver who killed one person and seriously injured another must serve 20 to 50 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Eduardo Rodriguez-Viurquiz, 36, pleaded guilty in Washoe District Court to drunk driving causing death, drunk driving causing substantial bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.

The crash happened Jan. 27, 2019, about 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 580 near the Peckham Lane overpass.

Megan Dube, 19, and Korbin Preston, 20, pulled off the highway onto the left shoulder due to problems with Dube’s Jeep Cherokee, the district attorney’s office said.

Rodriguez-Viurgquiz drove up from the rear and hit the Jeep and hit Preston, who was standing on the paved shoulder behind the Jeep, the district attorney’s office said. Preston died instantly and the impact of the crash ejected Dube onto the freeway, where a passing vehicle hit her. She spent 44 days in the hospital.

Rodriguez-Virgquiz ran from the scene but the Reno Police Department found him at the Moana Lane off-ramp. His blood alcohol content was about .31 and his blood also contained methamphetamine and THC.

The defendant is in the United States illegally, coming from Mexico, and faces deportation at the end of his prison term.

The district attorney’s office credited Dube’s survival to the quick action and response of the Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA paramedics, and other motorists who stopped to help.

