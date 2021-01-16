D.A.: Police shooting of man in northeast Reno justified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department officer who shot and killed a man in northeast Reno on February 5, 2020, was justified under Nevada law, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Daniel Markley Murillo, 56, was a walkaway from a transitional housing program after serving a year in prison and refused to drop what witnesses originally told police was a knife, the district attorney’s office said.

Officer Javen Lindsay and his trainee, Officer Nicholas Triplett, were in the area when there was a report of man chasing people with a knife at Center at 2100 Centennial Way. The suspect left for the El Chaparral Apartments next to the center and police headed there.

Police found Murillo in the grassy area of the apartment complex about 8:04 p.m. ripping boards off a 6-foot wooden fence, Police yelled at him to stop and get on the ground. Murillo ignored police commands and instead reached for what police thought was a knife but was a screwdriver.

Murillo moved aggressively towards Officer Lindsay and said, “Come On. You guys said you wanted this!” and when he was about 12 feet to 15 feet away, Lindsay fired four times.

The district attorney’s office said Murillo had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system. He was a walkaway from the transitional housing on Jan. 31.

“Based on the available evidence and the applicable legal authorities, it is the opinion of the District Attorney that the shooting of Daniel Murillo by RPD Officer Javen Lindsay was justified and not a criminal act,” the district attorney’s office reported.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Link to earlier story: https://www.kolotv.com/content/news/Heavy-police-presence-on-Sutro-Street-in-northeast-Reno-567609961.html