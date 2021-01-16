California COVID-19 benefits fraud could reach $9.8 billion

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California may have paid out nearly $10 billion in phony coronavirus unemployment claims - more than double the previous estimate - with some money going to organized crime in Russia, China and other countries.

That’s according to the head of a security firm hired by California’s Employment Development Department to investigate.

Blake Hall tells the Los Angeles Times that at least 10% of claims submitted to the agency before controls were installed last fall may be fraudulent.

The money was intended for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has acknowledged hundreds of of millions of dollars went to crooks.

