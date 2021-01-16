Advertisement

California COVID-19 benefits fraud could reach $9.8 billion

Unemployment fraud
Unemployment fraud(AP/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California may have paid out nearly $10 billion in phony coronavirus unemployment claims - more than double the previous estimate - with some money going to organized crime in Russia, China and other countries.

That’s according to the head of a security firm hired by California’s Employment Development Department to investigate.

Blake Hall tells the Los Angeles Times that at least 10% of claims submitted to the agency before controls were installed last fall may be fraudulent.

The money was intended for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has acknowledged hundreds of of millions of dollars went to crooks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A driver crashed through the east doors of the Carson City Sportsman's Warehouse.
Driver crashes through Sportsman’s Warehouse in Carson City; five injured
City of Reno responds to allegations of COVID-19 vaccine “line jumping”
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Eduardo Rodriguez-Viurquiz
Drunk driver who killed one, injured another gets 20-50 years in prison
USPS
Carson City post offices take safety precautions ahead of possible ‘civil event’

Latest News

Michael James Perry
One dead in Sparks crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Authorities man a roadblock near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was shot...
Sacramento County deputy wounded, suspect dead in shootout
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
Nevada National Guard called for protection in our state’s capital
Connor Fogal, 27, is proving that anything is possible, no matter the barriers.
Reno artist living out his dreams, despite disability