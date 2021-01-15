Advertisement

Suspect in string of vehicle burglaries arrested in Sparks

Creselda Mary Pando
Creselda Mary Pando(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in a series of burglaries in southern Washoe County and northeast Sparks.

Creselda Mary Pando, 39, was booked Wednesday on charges that include burglary, falsely obtaining a credit card and resisting a peace officer.

The RCSU said it became aware of a series of vehicle burglaries done by on person. They linked Pando to several fraudulent credit card transactions from credit cards taken in the burglaries.

They found her Wednesday about 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Vista Boulevard in east Sparks and arrested her.

The RCSU, is made up from personnel from the Reno and Sparks police departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, reminded the public to lock their doors to prevent easy access to goods insides.

