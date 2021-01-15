RTC approves phase one of Pyramid Highway expansion project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 10:33 a.m. According to RTC’s Lauren Ball, the board approved the interlocal agreement with NDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is expected to vote and move forward on an agreement with NDOT that will improve a portion of Pyramid Highway Friday morning.

Phase 1 of the Pyramid Highway/U.S. 395 Connector Project would widen the highway to six lanes between Queens Way to Los Altos Parkway. It will also reconstruct Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.

The project also includes adding smart traffic signals, a raised median, multi-use path, bike lanes, sidewalks, sound walls, and aesthetic enhancements.

Project Manager Doug Maloy said the area has experienced a lot of growth and the improvements will benefit the community. “Travel commute times, there’s quite a bit of congestion that occurs it starts with congestion, then it goes to safety, would be the next key issue in that corridor.”

He added, “We are really working from the highest congested areas.” The total project is expected to cost $54.1 million dollars.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

