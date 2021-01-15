Renown administers COVID vaccines to those 70 years and older

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The long lines are just the beginning of a long weekend for Renown workers delivering COVID vaccines to roughly 2900 residents 70 and older.

Christy Lapelusa was the first to roll up her sleeve today.

“Surprised,” says Lapelusa. “I usually get a flu shot and they hurt. But this didn’t hurt at all,” she says.

Those waiting for the shot made the age cut off, and signed up with the help of the medical center’s “My Chart” account. The spots filled up within a matter of hours says the hospital pharmacy Vice President.

“Let say you are between 70 and 75,” says Adam Porath, Renown Pharmacy Vice President. “We know in the next round we are going to be releasing more for those folks. So be patient you will receive a scheduling ticket and once you do you can schedule on line for an appointment,” he says.

Porath says crews will administer all the vaccines made available to them. There is no telling how much they, or the health district, or the other hospitals will receive in the days and weeks to come for seniors--but there is no stockpiling.

The process is going to take time, and patience is appreciated.

This certainly won’t be the last event Renown sponsors to give vaccinations. The medical center suggests signing up at their website under “My Chart.” The move allows patients to make the next step when vaccines are available.

