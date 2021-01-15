Advertisement

Renown administers COVID vaccines to those 70 years and older

By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The long lines are just the beginning of a long weekend for Renown workers delivering COVID vaccines to roughly 2900 residents 70 and older.

Christy Lapelusa was the first to roll up her sleeve today.

“Surprised,” says Lapelusa. “I usually get a flu shot and they hurt. But this didn’t hurt at all,” she says.

Those waiting for the shot made the age cut off, and signed up with the help of the medical center’s “My Chart” account. The spots filled up within a matter of hours says the hospital pharmacy Vice President.

“Let say you are between 70 and 75,” says Adam Porath, Renown Pharmacy Vice President. “We know in the next round we are going to be releasing more for those folks. So be patient you will receive a scheduling ticket and once you do you can schedule on line for an appointment,” he says.

Porath says crews will administer all the vaccines made available to them. There is no telling how much they, or the health district, or the other hospitals will receive in the days and weeks to come for seniors--but there is no stockpiling.

The process is going to take time, and patience is appreciated.

This certainly won’t be the last event Renown sponsors to give vaccinations. The medical center suggests signing up at their website under “My Chart.” The move allows patients to make the next step when vaccines are available.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to vandalism at Reno City Hall
Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Renown Health
Renown taking appointments for limited senior vaccinations
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 211 new cases, no deaths reported

Latest News

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Nevada reports record-high 62 coronavirus deaths
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 211 new cases, no deaths reported
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Las Vegas hospital in capacity crisis as COVID-19 cases soar
COVID-19 graphic.
Survey: One out of three Nevadans are unlikely to take COVID-19 vaccine