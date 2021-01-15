Reno riot suspect who allegedly absconded arrested Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man charged with damaging Reno City Hall last year during a riot was arrested again Thursday after he removed his ankle monitor and absconded from supervision, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

Ekepati Niko Taua, 28, was being held on $20,000 bail for violating the condition of his release.

Taua and two other men are alleged to have broken Reno City Hall windows that cost $14,000 each during the May 27 riot in Reno. He faces felony destruction of property charges as well as a gross misdemeanor county of assault on an officer.

The U.S. Marshals Office said he was released from jail and removed his ankle monitor in September. The Marshals Office and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office investigators found him in northwest Reno and took him into custody.

