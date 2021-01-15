Northern Nevada Hopes unveils new Hope Springs transitional community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a new community to address homelessness in Northern Nevada.

“We’re going to be preparing their individualized care plan - their exit strategy if you will - from Hope Springs from day one,” said Mandi Fleiner, Director of Philanthropy and Communications for Northern Nevada Hopes.

The Hope Springs plot is a couple hundred feet west of a major homeless camp under I-580. The transitional housing property is run by Northern Nevada Hopes. There are around 7,000 homeless people in Washoe County alone, according to Fleiner.

“Instead of an emergency shelter people can come here and rehabilitate between four and six months so they can get that more permanent support of housing,” she said.

Each of the 30 tiny homes is furnished with a bed and heater. The property also has a community center where residents can cook, eat, use the bathroom, shower, and do laundry. Thanks to private donations, Hope Springs is nearly ready.

“We can make sure that we are servicing 30 to 60 individuals a year,” Fleiner said of the facility. “We’re going to save Northern Nevada upwards of $1.2 million per year.”

Hope Springs is not just opening its gates and having those in need get back on their feet alone.

“It’s not just a home, but it’s an opportunity to have a case worker, to benefit from the Hopes clinic, and get your health needs met as well,” said Todd Felts, a Northern Nevada Hopes board member.

Felts believes Hope Springs is just the start of an even bigger solution to homelessness.

“I think we can open this place, get people in here, be students of how it works, learn from it, and make the next facility and next site even better.”

Hope Springs is expected to house people soon.

