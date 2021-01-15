Nevada reports record-high 62 coronavirus deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada has set a new one-day record with the confirmation of 62 more deaths statewide from COVID-19.

The news comes as more hospitals in southern Nevada are nearing full capacity.

State biostatistician Kyra Morgan told Nevada’s mitigation task force Thursday that it is 10 of 14.

That trend is expected to continue to rise through mid-February.

The statewide positivity rate increased slightly from 21.5% Wednesday to 21.6% Thursday. The highest rate was 22.3% on Dec. 8. Nevada has confirmed 256,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 3,658 deaths.

