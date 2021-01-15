Advertisement

Nevada officials report 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada reported 1,878 new cases and 40 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

The latest numbers from Nevada health officials bring the state to 258,050 confirmed cases and 3,698 deaths since the pandemic began.

The statewide positivity rate was 21.6% on Friday. The number of infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested and some people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The state as of Thursday has administered 90,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 15,000 that were second doses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to vandalism at Reno City Hall
Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage
A driver crashed through the east doors of the Carson City Sportsman's Warehouse.
Driver crashes through Sportsman’s Warehouse in Carson City; five injured
City of Reno responds to allegations of COVID-19 vaccine “line jumping”
Ekepati Niko Taua
Reno riot suspect who allegedly absconded arrested Thursday
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table

Latest News

Senior vaccinated for COVID
Seniors urged to sign up for vaccine
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 3 deaths, 40 recoveries
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths reported, 353 new cases
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
COVID-19 Vaccination Information by County