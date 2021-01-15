Advertisement

Mt. Rose is optimistic for ski season despite the pandemic

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe is seeing more traffic than expected after the holidays
Skiers on Mount Rose Ski Tahoe(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mount Rose Ski Tahoe is trucking its way through ski season, despite not seeing as much traffic because of COVID-19.

Mike Pierce, marketing director for Mt. Rose, said they saw consistent traffic through Christmas and New Year’s, but it has started to slow down. However, he said the slow down period would happen even pre-pandemic, and they are still seeing more skiers than they thought they would.

“Our drive market out of the Bay Area has been a little bit down this year, but again, locals kind of made up for it so we didn’t really see that lull that we maybe normally would have seen,” Pierce said.

Pierce said even though they are busier than they anticipated because of COVID-19, they are still down about 40% from where they would be for this time of year.

“We got some fresh snow last week and that kind of boosted what would have been a slower midweek period so that helped,” Pierce said.

He explained that even with the above-normal temperatures they have seen over the last few days, it hasn’t impacted them too much or the number of people wanting to ski. In fact, he said some people like the warmer weather better.

“When we get what we call a June-uary, a little bit of a warm spell, it’s not that uncommon. It’s a fun way to come up to the mountain,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the warmer weather doesn’t really worry him because there are many months left of the winter season.

“The sun doesn’t really impact the snow that much because of the angle. We’re north-facing so we have about a 2-3 foot base and it’s really holding up well,” Pierce said.

He said he has also noticed people have been tailgating a lot more because of the 25% capacity limit inside the lodge.

Although Pierce said it probably won’t be a record-breaking year for business, he is still optimistic for the rest of the season.

