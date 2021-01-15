El Dorado County teacher arrested on child porn charge involving students

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a teacher on charges of possession of child pornography, eavesdropping and child endangerment. The case involves students.

The sheriff’s office said it was called by staff at Union Mine High School southwest of Placerville on Wednesday. The staff said teacher Ryan Michal Pullen, 38, had a video of students in various stages of undress.

The investigation culminated Thursday with the serving of a search warrant on Pullen and his arrest.

The investigation continues. The sheriff’s office is trying to identify the victims and will contact them individually.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.