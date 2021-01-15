Advertisement

Driver crashes through Sportsman’s Warehouse in Carson City; five injured

A driver crashed through the east doors of the Carson City Sportsman's Warehouse.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM PST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The driver who crashed through the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Carson City Friday morning may have had a medical emergency.

According to Sheriff Ken Furlong, it was still too early to determine if that was the case.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. January 15, 2021.

Furlong says a man driving a Toyota Prius drove through the cement pillars outside the store and crashed through the east doors. The car came to rest against the west door.

Five people were injured. Two were taken to Renown Medical via CareFlight, and three were taken to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

A car is removed after crashing into the Sportsman's Warehouse in Carson City.
