Crews respond to structure fire on Big River Drive

By Shelby Reilly
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a structure fire around 6 a.m on Friday on Big River Drive.

According to tO (RFD), Engine 9 had been to that address a couple of times in the past.

RFD said because of mitigating circumstances, they elected to standby and requested the Reno Police Department (RPD) for the individual involved with the fire. RFD said RPD was able to take control of the situation, and they were able to assess the fires.

RFD said there were a couple of small fires in the garage and appeared to be one small fire in the home. No damage or injuries were caused by the fires.

