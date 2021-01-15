Advertisement

City of Sparks launches Spanish Facebook page

By Abel Garcia
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has created a Facebook page in Spanish. This will provide important information and updates to the 35 percent of the city that may have a language barrier.

City officials say this is especially critical right now as certain demographics may not have easy access to essential information as spokeswoman Julie Duewel explains, “Due to this pandemic there is a lot of information, a lot of confusing information, a lot of information that is being updated all the time and we just want to make sure we are getting it out to the right demographics.”

Here is a link to the page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofsparksenespanol

