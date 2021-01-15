City of Reno responds to allegations of COVID-19 vaccine “line jumping”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s City Manager issued a stern email to city employees after learning that at least one member of the Reno Municipal Court had secured vaccinations for personnel and their families ahead of Governor Steve Sisolak’s and the state’s tiered schedule.

In an email to employees, Doug Thornley said he was “shocked” and called the actions “inappropriate.”

In his email, Thornley said:

The rollout of the COVID vaccine has been frustrating for all of us. Nobody wants this team vaccinated and to allow you to go about your business more than I do. While many of our public safety personnel have been vaccinated, it’s frustrating for all of us not to know when it will be our turn in line. Your leadership team has been working with the Health District, the Governor’s Office, and other policymakers to ensure our City employees -- you -- come up in line as quickly as possible.

But we must remember our role is to serve the community, and that there is a published playbook to ensure these vaccinations make it to the most vulnerable people of the community first. And as circuitous as it may be, the Governor’s plan for this is clear: for most of us it’s just not our time.

To those of you who were vaccinated, let me say this: I do not begrudge any employee who, when offered with the opportunity by a member of our leadership at the City, takes the vaccine. You must do what is right for you and your family, and I am glad to know some of our workforce have taken steps to protect themselves. You are not at fault here, and you will get the second dose of your vaccine in a timely fashion.

However, this special treatment based not on sound policy but instead personal relationships, is inappropriate. For weeks, I have been advocating that our personnel serve a critical role in this community and should be vaccinated against the virus in a pandemic. Securing this privilege for one arm of our organization is perhaps well-intentioned but undercuts my ability to ensure the entire team gets protected in a timely fashion.

First and foremost, from Mayor Schieve to the very front lines of our organization, we are guardians of the public trust, and we must protect that trust. We cannot use our positions to take vaccines that, at this stage of the game, are reserved for people most at risk.

In the meantime, we will continue to advocate that City of Reno staff are prioritized in the distribution of the vaccine, and repair the damage this unfortunate incident may have caused.

Thank you for your patience and commitment, we will get through this together.

DRT

To see the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, click here.

