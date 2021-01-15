Advertisement

Carson City post offices take safety precautions ahead of possible ‘civil event’

USPS
USPS(WBKO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Post offices in Carson City are taking precautions ahead of a potential civil event ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Among the precautions, the postal service will temporarily remove collection boxes and close some post offices early.

The location at 1111 S. Roop Street will close at noon on Saturday, January 16.

USPS blue collection boxes at the following six locations will be temporarily removed as a security measure to protect the mail and the public, the postal service said:

  • 901 Musser, Carson City, NV 89701
  • 201 N Carson, Carson City, NV 89701
  • 311 E Washington, Carson City, NV 89701
  • 103 S Curry, Carson City, NV 89703
  • 303 N Curry, Carson City, NV 89703
  • 310 W Washington, Carson City, NV 89703

To find your nearest collection box in service or post office location, click here.

