Advertisement

California mobilizes National Guard amid concern over unrest

In this June 1, 2020, file photo, members of the California National Guard stand watch at the...
In this June 1, 2020, file photo, members of the California National Guard stand watch at the Downtown Commons area of Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mobilizing 1,000 members of the National Guard over concerns of civil unrest ahead of President Donald Trump leaving office. State officials also Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, erected a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, bolstering other temporary and permanent barriers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By DON THOMPSON
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mobilizing 1,000 members of the National Guard over concerns of civil unrest ahead of President Donald Trump leaving office.

State officials Thursday erected a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, bolstering other barriers.

The California Highway Patrol also is refusing to issue permits for rallies at the Capitol.

The moves come as the FBI and others warn of the potential for nationwide civil unrest before or during next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Other states including Oregon and Washington also have deployed the National Guard. The Guard also has been placed at the U.S. Capitol, which was attacked last week by Trump supporters. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police respond to vandalism at Reno City Hall
Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Renown Health
Renown taking appointments for limited senior vaccinations
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 211 new cases, no deaths reported

Latest News

Creselda Mary Pando
Suspect in string of vehicle burglaries arrested in Sparks
Northern Nevada Hopes unveils new Hope Springs transitional community
Northern Nevada Hopes unveils new Hope Springs transitional community
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 211 new cases, no deaths reported