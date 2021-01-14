Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating an expensive case of vandalism--one that we all will be paying for. That’s just one reason this is not your everyday vandalism case.

It’s target is specific--Reno City Hall, but in a very real sense, it’s our local government, our community that’s being attacked.

And whoever is responsible is determined. Three different incidents--dating back to December 22nd. A total of sixteen windows have been shot out and it’s escalating. Eleven of those were just this past weekend.

Police aren’t saying what’s being used.

“They are projectiles,” says Reno Police spokesman Officer Adam Blount. “We deem them not to be bullets and they are launched from an unknown source.”>

Whoever is doing this is launching those projectiles from the Virginia Street side and, though most of the damage has been on the lower floors, windows as high as the 12th floor has been hit. And this isn’t just any glass. The windows weigh hundreds of pounds and they’re expensive. Damage so far--at least $50,000.

That isn’t the only concern.

“That’s an occupied building. Anytime you have glass is being broken and falling, it poses a risk of injury to people on the ground as well as those in the building.”

Given the concerns about current climate and the increasing incidents, Reno Police are anxious to find those responsible. They’re asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.

Secret Witness has posted a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution. Their number--322-4900. Callers may remain anonymous while collecting cash rewards.

