United Readers program launches at three WCSD schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra is launching a new reading program for young students in the Washoe County School District this week.

The United Readers program is starting at Katherine Dunn Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary, and Peavine Elementary.

The program focuses on foundational reading skills to set the children up for success.

Click here if you would like to help students improve their reading skills by becoming a volunteer.

Volunteers need to have a passion for children and education. If selected, you’ll receive two weeks of training before you work with the children.

“We recruit all walks of life. They bring unique experiences to this position,” said Americorps Program Director, Krystal Nevada-Hoefling.

Click here if you would like to make a monetary donation to this program. Be sure to write “United Readers Program” under the question on the donation form that reads , “Would you like to make this gift in honor or in memory of someone?”

Volunteers with the United Way of northern Nevada and the Sierra meet with the students to help them read.

They teach with pre recorded videos along with virtual live lessons, which are one-on-one or group sessions.

The volunteers target kindergartners through third grade students in title one schools.

“We had funding cuts so we had to be creative in the ways that we were reading with all of our students and targeting their needs. When we heard about this program, which we heard amazing things about, we couldn’t be more happy to get that on board with our students and staff,” said Katherine Dunn Elementary School Principal, Allison Fannin.

