Advertisement

United Readers program launches at three WCSD schools

A volunteer helps a student learn how to break the words airport and notebook into separate...
A volunteer helps a student learn how to break the words airport and notebook into separate words.(United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) AmeriCorps program)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:01 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra is launching a new reading program for young students in the Washoe County School District this week.

The United Readers program is starting at Katherine Dunn Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary, and Peavine Elementary.

The program focuses on foundational reading skills to set the children up for success.

Click here if you would like to help students improve their reading skills by becoming a volunteer.

Volunteers need to have a passion for children and education. If selected, you’ll receive two weeks of training before you work with the children.

“We recruit all walks of life. They bring unique experiences to this position,” said Americorps Program Director, Krystal Nevada-Hoefling.

Click here if you would like to make a monetary donation to this program. Be sure to write “United Readers Program” under the question on the donation form that reads , “Would you like to make this gift in honor or in memory of someone?”

Volunteers with the United Way of northern Nevada and the Sierra meet with the students to help them read.

They teach with pre recorded videos along with virtual live lessons, which are one-on-one or  group sessions.

The volunteers target kindergartners through third grade students in title one schools.

“We had funding cuts so we had to be creative in the ways that we were reading with all of our students and targeting their needs. When we heard about this program, which we heard amazing things about, we couldn’t be more happy to get that on board with our students and staff,” said Katherine Dunn Elementary School Principal, Allison Fannin.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Police respond to vandalism at Reno City Hall
Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage
Renown Health
Renown taking appointments for limited senior vaccinations
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 15 additional deaths tieing daily record
WCSD Board Meeting at Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) High School in Reno.
WCSD trustees, community react to superintendent’s controversial message
The scene of a crash on Stead Boulevard.
Reno police investigate Stead Boulevard crash
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas police probe allegations of officers at Capitol riot