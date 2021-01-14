Survey: One out of three Nevadans are unlikely to take COVID-19 vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - About two out of three Nevadans said in a survey they are likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine reported Wednesday. That compares to about 71 percent of the U.S. population from around the same time.

Esmeralda County, which has less than 1,000 population, had the strongest support for vaccination while Washoe County was second. About one out of five Washoe County residents listed themselves as unlikely to get the vaccine.

About four out of five Lincoln County residents said they were unlikely to get the vaccine, according to the survey of 5,000 people statewide from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Lander, Mineral and White Pine counties all had more than 60 percent of survey participants say they were unlikely to get the vaccine.

More than 40 percent of Clark County residents surveyed did not think they would get the vaccine.

The medical school conducted the survey with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Community Health Sciences, Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Factors associated with a decreased likelihood to vaccinate include race and ethnicity, the statement said. Black, Hispanic and rural residents were found to be more hesitant about the vaccine.

Factors that increased the likelihood of taking the vaccine were education, having a chronic disease, being retired, working from home and taking flu shots.

The survey will help the medical community do a better job of getting information to the public to make an informed decision, the med school said.

“While it’s not exactly certain, public health experts suggest that herd protection (or community immunity) will require 80 to 90% of the population to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Mark Riddle, associate dean of clinical research and professor at UNR Med’s Department of Internal Medicine and Medical Research, and a lead investigator on the study, said in a statement.

Among Nevada health care workers, 77 percent said they were likely to get the vaccine and 83 percent would recommend it to their patients.

The survey continues and is open to the public and to health care workers.

More information: https://med.unr.edu/office-of-medical-research

