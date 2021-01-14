Appointments full for Saint Mary’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday is now full. All appointments were booked by Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The clinic is for senior citizens in Washoe County who are 70 years or older.

Due to available supplies and high demand, there were limited appointment slots for this first Senior COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic, organizers said.

Saint Mary’s plans to hold future community COVID-19 vaccine clinics and will share information once dates have been confirmed.

Saint Mary’s provided the following information for future vaccine clinics:

You do not need to have a Saint Mary’s provider to receive a vaccine from Saint Mary’s but you will need to show your driver’s license or other form of ID.

The following criteria will exclude individuals from being able to receive the vaccine:

· Ill or otherwise experiencing flu-like symptoms such as but not limited to fever, chills, or shortness of breath

· Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two weeks

· Have received any other vaccination in the last two weeks

· Are not available to receive their second dose, which will be administered on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

