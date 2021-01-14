Reno police investigate Stead Boulevard crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a Stead Boulevard crash that happened Wednesday night.

It appears a pickup truck crossed Stead Boulevard from Mount Babcock Street and hit a wooden fence, knocking it into a parked car, police said. It then drove over the corner of Norton Drive and Stead Boulevard and went over the sidewalk and landscaping, police said.

The driver left the scene. Police know of no injuries.

