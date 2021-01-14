Advertisement

Reno police investigate Stead Boulevard crash

The scene of a crash on Stead Boulevard.
The scene of a crash on Stead Boulevard.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM PST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a Stead Boulevard crash that happened Wednesday night.

It appears a pickup truck crossed Stead Boulevard from Mount Babcock Street and hit a wooden fence, knocking it into a parked car, police said. It then drove over the corner of Norton Drive and Stead Boulevard and went over the sidewalk and landscaping, police said.

The driver left the scene. Police know of no injuries.

