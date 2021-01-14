“Reno Loves Local” launches contest to support small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new initiative Reno Loves Local has launched a new campaign “Reno Love Letter” to encourage people to write positive reviews about their favorite local businesses within the community. Within the campaign, there is a contest that not only holds incentives for participants but the small businesses as well.

“The Reno Love Letter campaign is sponsored by Yelp, in particular the Yelp Elite Squad. They have realized what it means to write a glowing review and I think businesses would tell you that those positive accounts really have the ability to drive dollars into their doors,” Rachel Gattuso, founder of The Gattuso Coalition, said.

To enter the contest, people can write a review on local businesses they love on Facebook or Instagram and tag the “Reno Loves Local” page and use their hashtag #RenoLoveLetter. The review you make gives you an entry to win one of 100+ gift cards.

“Because we have some dollars from the city, we are funneling thousands of dollars into gift cards that consumers can win in ranges of $25 to $100,” Gattuso said.

The last day to enter is January 25th. Once the contest closes, the businesses that have the most reviews or “love letters” will either have $1,000 worth of gift cards purchased from them or can be given a business development package valued at that amount. If the gift card option is chosen, they will be distributed to people like first responders, healthcare professionals, teachers, etc.

Gattuso said she is hoping this will inspire people in the community to uplift their favorite businesses to bring more people through their doors during a time of need.

“Our whole efforts, Reno Loves Local, is designed at bringing dollars to tables so that small businesses can survive the long-standing impacts of the pandemic,” Gattuso said.

You must be a Nevada resident to enter the contest and winners will be notified within two weeks after the contest ends. If you do not want to write the review on your social media accounts, you can submit a form at this link bit.ly/renoloveletter.

