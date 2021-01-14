Advertisement

QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 90 recoveries, 56 new cases

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:22 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - JAN 14 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, January 13, and 90 additional recoveries.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,120, with 5,348 recoveries and 155 deaths; 4,617 cases remain active.

CCHHS is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to Quad-County residents age 70 years and older. Starting January 13, 2021 Quad-County seniors aged 70 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are required.

All events are currently FULL. Check the scheduling system regularly as events are opened as vaccine becomes available. The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is unable to schedule vaccination appointments.

Proof of residency and/or employment is required at all events. Those who are ineligible to receive the vaccine will be turned away.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Quad-County residents continues. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events, click here.

